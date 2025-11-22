Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 104,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,952 shares of company stock worth $58,896,009. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of GOOG opened at $299.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

