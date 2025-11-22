LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LifeMD in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LFMD

LifeMD Trading Up 3.8%

LifeMD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. LifeMD has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LifeMD

In other LifeMD news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 605,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,600. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LifeMD by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,155,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 39.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in LifeMD by 5.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at $143,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.