WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Acquires 52,784 Shares

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 52,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.62 per share, with a total value of A$32,831.65.

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 45,975 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of A$28,734.38.

On Monday, November 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 54,025 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.59 per share, with a total value of A$32,090.85.

On Monday, October 27th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 82,776 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.59 per share, with a total value of A$48,589.51.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 95,416 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of A$56,295.44.

On Friday, October 10th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 38,233 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,748.64.

On Friday, September 26th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 10,452 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.58 per share, with a total value of A$6,062.16.

On Friday, September 19th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 17,317 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,563.37.

On Monday, September 1st, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 27,000 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of A$17,577.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 26,932 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.69 per share, with a total value of A$18,583.08.

WOTSO Property Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.02. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.01.

WOTSO Property Company Profile

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

