Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD) Insider Maurice (Nic) Matich Buys 476,190 Shares of Stock

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD – Get Free Report) insider Maurice (Nic) Matich bought 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$16,666.65.

Adavale Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Adavale Resources alerts:

About Adavale Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Adavale Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia and Tanzania. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kabanga Jirani Nickel project covering an area of 1,315 square kilometers located in Kagera, Tanzania; and the Lake Surprise uranium project having 4 tenements covering an area of 1,078 square kilometers situated in the northern part of the Lake Frome Embayment, South Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Adavale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adavale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.