Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Director Donald Ratajczak Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Donald Ratajczak acquired 5,000 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 336,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,688.70. This trade represents a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.73. 46,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.88. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.04%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Crafts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 72.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 128,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Further Reading

