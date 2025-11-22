Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,185,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,343. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

