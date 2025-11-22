Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Senti Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Senti Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Senti Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

SNTI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 233,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,238. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senti Biosciences will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNTI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the third quarter worth $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Senti Biosciences by 395.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 117,588 shares during the last quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $2,520,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $2,984,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

