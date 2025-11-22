Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,737 Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

