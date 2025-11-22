2,471 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Purchased by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,471 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $14,241,903 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

WMT opened at $105.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

