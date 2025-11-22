Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Oracle worth $686,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 36,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 4,329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 8,992 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Oracle by 112.4% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 1,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 55.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP grew its position in Oracle by 109.6% during the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,267 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $198.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.56. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $566.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.26.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

