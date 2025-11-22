Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Lowe’s Companies worth $242,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 642.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 8,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.41.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.12 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $280.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.