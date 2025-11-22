New World Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

New World Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,989,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,339 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,274,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,897,000 after buying an additional 6,840,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,366,000 after buying an additional 89,391 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,693,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,487,000 after acquiring an additional 101,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,854,000 after acquiring an additional 484,750 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,779.60. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.8%

Nasdaq stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.57%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.