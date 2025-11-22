Rhumbline Advisers Sells 53,460 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,093,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 53,460 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Abbott Laboratories worth $420,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:ABT opened at $127.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

