Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Construction Partners from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.16. 1,048,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.32. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $138.90.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $899.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $636,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.