Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVH

Evolent Health Stock Up 12.2%

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. 6,412,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $462.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In other news, Director Brendan B. Springstubb acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 58,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,696.22. This represents a 20.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $3,927,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Evolent Health by 48.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 68,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 102.6% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Evolent Health by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.