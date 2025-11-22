Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NPI. Desjardins downgraded Northland Power from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.94.

NPI stock traded down C$0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.02. 3,210,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.34. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$16.14 and a 52 week high of C$25.99. The company has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported C($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$559.39 million for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

