New World Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 168,168 shares of company stock worth $13,917,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $173.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.97%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

