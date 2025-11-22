Legal & General Group Plc Has $513.65 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.60% of Sherwin-Williams worth $513,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.8%

SHW opened at $337.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.23. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

