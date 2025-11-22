Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Stock Price Down 13.1% – Time to Sell?

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 and last traded at GBX 203. Approximately 12,338,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 502% from the average daily volume of 2,047,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITH shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 target price on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 145 to GBX 220 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -19.15.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

