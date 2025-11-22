Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 32.1% – Time to Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 32.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.22 and last traded at GBX 5.79. 495,658,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,850% from the average session volume of 10,012,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 15.33.
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
