Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 32.1% – Time to Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 32.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.22 and last traded at GBX 5.79. 495,658,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,850% from the average session volume of 10,012,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 15.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of £84.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

