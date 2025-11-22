Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Director Carolyn Hauger Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn Hauger sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,825. This trade represents a 43.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Village Farms International Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ VFF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,807. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $406.62 million, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.63 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rydar Equities Inc. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

