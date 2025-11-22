Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew Surdykowski Sells 1,770 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Surdykowski sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.52, for a total value of $269,960.40. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 44,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,214.24. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.9%

ICE traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.57. 3,895,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,287. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays set a $183.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

