ANZ Group (ASX:ANZ) Insider Paul O’Sullivan Acquires 6,300 Shares

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) insider Paul O’Sullivan bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$36.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$227,619.00.

Paul O’Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Paul O’Sullivan sold 9,250 shares of ANZ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$102.94, for a total value of A$952,195.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Paul O’Sullivan bought 26,000 shares of ANZ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$36.17 per share, with a total value of A$940,420.00.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

ANZ Group Announces Dividend

About ANZ Group

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 218.0%. ANZ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

