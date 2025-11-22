Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 494,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 441,737 shares.The stock last traded at $106.47 and had previously closed at $104.57.

Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Defiance Quantum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Quantum ETF

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTUM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in Defiance Quantum ETF by 1,016.1% during the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Defiance Quantum ETF by 289.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Defiance Quantum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

