Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 494,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 441,737 shares.The stock last traded at $106.47 and had previously closed at $104.57.
Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Up 1.1%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20.
Defiance Quantum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.
Institutional Trading of Defiance Quantum ETF
Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile
The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Quantum ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Quantum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Quantum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.