Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Director Gene Salkind Buys 50,000 Shares

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) Director Gene Salkind bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 218,750 shares in the company, valued at $557,812.50. This represents a 29.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gene Salkind also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Gene Salkind acquired 100,000 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00.

Upexi Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:UPXI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. 5,945,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,635. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.56. Upexi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Upexi had a net margin of 264.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million.

Upexi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 25.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UPXI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Upexi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Upexi from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Upexi in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Upexi in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upexi in the third quarter valued at $1,442,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upexi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,175,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upexi in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Upexi during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upexi in the third quarter worth $104,000. 5.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

