Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 1,469 shares.The stock last traded at $117.5260 and had previously closed at $116.14.

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average is $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $677.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

