Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.0333.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMEO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vimeo

Vimeo Stock Up 0.1%

Vimeo stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 9,455,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.70 and a beta of 2.21. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vimeo will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 709.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the third quarter worth $1,435,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.