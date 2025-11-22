Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE:EMR traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,809. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $131.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

