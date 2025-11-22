Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Leerink Partners

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Leerink Partners from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Leerink Partners currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Moderna from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,886,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,769,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.02. Moderna has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.29 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 94.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.