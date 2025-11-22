Legal & General Group Plc Sells 17,204 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,204 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.71% of Cadence Design Systems worth $595,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,521,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $871,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 830,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,888,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $300.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.48. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

