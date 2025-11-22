Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,615,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after buying an additional 357,292 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in Rentokil Initial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,471,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,508,000 after acquiring an additional 381,659 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,057,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,821,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 36.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,794,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 482,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
