Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 3.8%

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

RTO traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $26.98. 1,250,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,138. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,615,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after buying an additional 357,292 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in Rentokil Initial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,471,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,508,000 after acquiring an additional 381,659 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,057,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,821,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 36.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,794,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 482,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.