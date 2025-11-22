Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Purchases 5,912 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $493.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.06 and a 200-day moving average of $516.55. The company has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

