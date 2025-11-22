Ucore Rare Metals (CVE:UCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Ucore Rare Metals (CVE:UCU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ucore Rare Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$15.50.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

UCU stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.50. 433,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,887. The company has a market cap of C$501.94 million, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.90. Ucore Rare Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$13.07.

In other Ucore Rare Metals news, Director Amira Vanessa Abouali sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$260,130.00. Also, insider Llc Orca Holdings sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,911,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,511,540.80. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,330.

