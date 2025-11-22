Ucore Rare Metals (CVE:UCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Ucore Rare Metals (CVE:UCU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ucore Rare Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$15.50.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ucore Rare Metals news, Director Amira Vanessa Abouali sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$260,130.00. Also, insider Llc Orca Holdings sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,911,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,511,540.80. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,330.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ucore Rare Metals
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/17 – 11/21
Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.