Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $186,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 41.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ferrari by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ferrari from $460.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $554.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.29.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of RACE stock opened at $388.85 on Friday. Ferrari N.V. has a 1-year low of $372.31 and a 1-year high of $519.10. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.49.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.