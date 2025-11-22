Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Raised to Strong-Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SKT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tanger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Tanger in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tanger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Get Tanger alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKT

Tanger Trading Up 1.7%

Tanger stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Tanger has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tanger

In other news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $607,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,182.10. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Tanger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tanger by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tanger during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 346.3% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.