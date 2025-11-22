Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Stake Raised by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,951 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price target on Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.30.

Autodesk stock opened at $290.80 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

