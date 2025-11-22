Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,005 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 3.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC reduced their target price on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 147.43%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 2,565,543 shares of company stock worth $69,050,139 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

