Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Rating Lowered to “Moderate Sell” at Hsbc Global Res

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PANW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.09.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.90. 8,064,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,724. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.76, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,269,963 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,290,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,736,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,031,000 after buying an additional 505,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,174,029 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,093,262,000 after buying an additional 169,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,528,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,532,902,000 after buying an additional 36,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,735 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

