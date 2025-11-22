Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Has $18.59 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.9% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,675,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,259,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,030.00, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,510. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $6,000.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,139.21.

Booking Trading Up 4.0%

Booking stock opened at $4,768.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,182.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,398.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $83.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

