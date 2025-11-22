Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 73.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 22,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,098,695,000 after purchasing an additional 931,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Compass Point set a $620.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:MA opened at $540.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $485.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $563.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.