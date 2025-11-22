T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $209.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,286,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,383. The firm has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $199.41 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $201.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at $18,215,869.56. This represents a 12.18% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,789,021 shares of company stock worth $422,253,956. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.8% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

