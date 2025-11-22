Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Price

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank set a $137.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $130.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

