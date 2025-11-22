Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $93.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

