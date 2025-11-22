Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Dion Sanders Sells 111,036 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Dion Sanders sold 111,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $737,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,689,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,362,825. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.33.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 64.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

