Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Chairman George Kemble Sells 37,688 Shares

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) Chairman George Kemble sold 37,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $289,820.72. Following the sale, the chairman owned 81,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,928.45. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of SGMT stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,867. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $216.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.26.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGMT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sagimet Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut Sagimet Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

