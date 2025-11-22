Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CFO Katherine Patricia Clune Sells 1,367 Shares

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Patricia Clune sold 1,367 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $443,851.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,893.25. This trade represents a 11.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE PIPR traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.23. 145,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.26 and a 200-day moving average of $309.28. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $202.91 and a one year high of $374.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $455.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $368.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.50.

View Our Latest Report on PIPR

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.