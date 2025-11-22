TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) CEO James Labe Buys 50,000 Shares

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 886,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,485,200.41. This represents a 5.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, James Labe bought 42,999 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $270,033.72.

On Tuesday, November 18th, James Labe purchased 27,439 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $166,280.34.

On Monday, November 17th, James Labe acquired 44,648 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $270,566.88.

On Friday, November 14th, James Labe acquired 46,700 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,733.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, James Labe bought 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, James Labe purchased 26,117 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $150,433.92.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, James Labe purchased 48,800 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $330,376.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, James Labe acquired 54,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $362,880.00.

On Friday, August 29th, James Labe bought 65,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $437,450.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, James Labe bought 44,630 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $296,343.20.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.33. 530,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,220. The company has a market capitalization of $255.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.47. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Wall Street Zen cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

