Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Director William Watkins Sells 20,000 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) Director William Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,090,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 98,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,939.96. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flex Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,983,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,164. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Flex’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

