GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $76.45. 8,266,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allianz SE raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

