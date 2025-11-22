Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Downgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Hold”

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

EXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.90. 19,177,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,310. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $101.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,775. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,720. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,858 shares of company stock worth $695,289. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,637,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,535,000 after acquiring an additional 617,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,403,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,225,000 after purchasing an additional 643,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 105.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,493,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,139 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,889,000 after buying an additional 939,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,281,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after buying an additional 362,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

